Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 97 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in The Clorox by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,868,000 after acquiring an additional 18,380 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,089,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,008,000 after purchasing an additional 40,921 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Clorox by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,500,000 after purchasing an additional 93,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 969,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,679,000 after buying an additional 70,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.06.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $180.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $176.73 and a 12 month high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

