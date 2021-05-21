Allred Capital Management LLC Takes $184,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,385 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $132.64 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.74 and its 200-day moving average is $143.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

