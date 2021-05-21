Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,550,863,000 after purchasing an additional 46,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,583,766,000 after acquiring an additional 66,564 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,059,434,000 after acquiring an additional 73,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,886,654,000 after acquiring an additional 106,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,396,316,000 after acquiring an additional 152,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,356.68. 19,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,857. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,347.01 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,298.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,991.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total transaction of $168,400.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,036 shares of company stock worth $98,366,953 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.