Alta Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,146 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $29,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 182.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 675.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $73.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.79 and its 200-day moving average is $73.40. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.