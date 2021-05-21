Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $49.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $46.00.

ALTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Altabancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Altabancorp from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Altabancorp alerts:

Altabancorp stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,259. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $881.23 million, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.99. Altabancorp has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $47.80.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altabancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 150.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Altabancorp in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altabancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.