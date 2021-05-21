Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,669 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,356,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $57.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.94. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

