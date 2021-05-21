Altium Wealth Management LLC Invests $201,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $105.70 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.87 and a 1 year high of $108.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.82. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.35%.

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.23.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

