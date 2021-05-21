Altium Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $130.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.62 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $75.41 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

