Altium Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 44,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 51,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $77.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.56. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $50.18 and a 52 week high of $79.69.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

OTIS has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

