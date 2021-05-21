Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Altria Group by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

Altria Group stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.70. The company has a market capitalization of $92.59 billion, a PE ratio of 138.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

