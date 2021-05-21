Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Altus Midstream stock opened at $65.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Altus Midstream has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $69.94.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($6.06). The business had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 1,952.50% and a negative net margin of 255.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altus Midstream will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTM. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $3,424,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at $3,269,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Altus Midstream by 1,832.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 39,018 shares during the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $1,445,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $1,370,000. 12.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

