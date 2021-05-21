Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 6.9% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 35,361.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 249,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24,444.3% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after purchasing an additional 217,554 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,161.32.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 130,548 shares of company stock valued at $447,602,684 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,247.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,308.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,206.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,330.00 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

