Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Increased by Geier Asset Management Inc.

Geier Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,281 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 5.7% of Geier Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Geier Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,548 shares of company stock worth $447,602,684. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,161.32.

AMZN stock opened at $3,247.68 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,330.00 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,308.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,206.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.10, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.