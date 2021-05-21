Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 38.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,651 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $22,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Amedisys by 243.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,526,000 after buying an additional 38,887 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Amedisys by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,857,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter worth approximately $3,861,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Amedisys by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $135,658,000 after buying an additional 53,555 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.00.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total value of $253,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,953 shares of company stock worth $787,246 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $260.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.42 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.85.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

