Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.220-1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

NYSE:AMRC traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.77. 3,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.99. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. On average, analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.70.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 528,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $23,243,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,762,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 27,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,384.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 580,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,553,300. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

