American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by United Maritime Capital LLC

United Maritime Capital LLC cut its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 69.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,500 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 74,500 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,029 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,065,436 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,464,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $525,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 110.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,022 shares of the airline’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 14,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 172,571 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Shares of AAL stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $22.84. The stock had a trading volume of 351,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,248,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.50.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.65) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

