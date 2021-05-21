American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.30 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.41 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.33.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.26. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.87.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

