American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Price Target Raised to C$3.75 at BMO Capital Markets

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) had its target price raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AHOTF. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities raised shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, National Alliance Securities upped their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $3.50 to $4.25 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of AHOTF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.76. 8,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,409. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $3.86.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

