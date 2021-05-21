American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$4.75

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HOT.UN. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. American Hotel Income Properties REIT currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.07.

HOT.UN opened at C$4.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$357.42 million and a P/E ratio of -4.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.41. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$2.25 and a 12-month high of C$4.70.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

