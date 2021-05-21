American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) is Boston Family Office LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 2.0% of Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $26,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,201 shares of company stock valued at $15,374,386. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.83.

American Tower stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.00. 17,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,676. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.30, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.17%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

