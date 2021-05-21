Amex Exploration (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF)’s share price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.27. 127,669 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 58,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39.

Amex Exploration Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMXEF)

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company also holds a portfolio of three other properties focuses on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

