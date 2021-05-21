Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on AMRX. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE:AMRX opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $247,770.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,961.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 153,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 91,526 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.