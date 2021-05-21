Amon Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13,078.00 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Amon has a total market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $13,078.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Amon has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00074914 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00017949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $465.06 or 0.01160177 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00059773 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,907.41 or 0.09747825 BTC.

Amon is a coin. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 708,344,960 coins. Amon’s official website is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

