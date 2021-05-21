Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Announces Earnings Results

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analog Devices stock opened at $159.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $109.52 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40. The company has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.35.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $1,573,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,173.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,186 shares of company stock valued at $8,023,662 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

