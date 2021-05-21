Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $159.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.28 and its 200 day moving average is $150.02. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $109.52 and a twelve month high of $164.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.35.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,486. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $1,573,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,173.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,186 shares of company stock worth $8,023,662. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

