Analysts Anticipate Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to Announce $1.00 EPS

Analysts expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.16. Armstrong World Industries reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The business had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AWI shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

NYSE:AWI traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,021. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.60, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,385,133.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. Insiders have sold a total of 36,535 shares of company stock worth $3,324,316 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,750,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,809,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,253,000 after buying an additional 26,014 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 9.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,387,000 after acquiring an additional 139,986 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth about $100,370,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 356.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,157,000 after acquiring an additional 807,654 shares during the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

