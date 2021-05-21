Analysts Anticipate Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Will Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Best Buy posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $7.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $8.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.05.

Shares of BBY stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.80. The company had a trading volume of 17,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,517. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $75.23 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.92 and its 200 day moving average is $112.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 10,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $1,292,070.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,153,239.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $394,868.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,996.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,298 shares of company stock worth $5,600,588. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 476.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

