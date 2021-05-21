Analysts Anticipate BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. BGC Partners posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BGC Partners.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $567.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of BGCP traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.47. BGC Partners has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $5.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,535,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,143,000 after buying an additional 184,903 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,781,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,128,000 after buying an additional 1,196,705 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. 45.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGC Partners (BGCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.