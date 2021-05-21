Analysts Anticipate German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.20 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will announce sales of $51.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.00 million and the lowest is $49.60 million. German American Bancorp reported sales of $50.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year sales of $208.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $204.30 million to $214.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $207.53 million, with estimates ranging from $205.10 million to $212.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Lee A. Mitchell sold 15,198 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $746,069.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 789 shares in the company, valued at $38,732.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Clay W. Ewing sold 10,089 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $490,728.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,263.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,856. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of German American Bancorp stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.85. 49,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,493. German American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

