Analysts Anticipate Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will post sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the lowest is $1.18 billion. Harley-Davidson reported sales of $669.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 101.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year sales of $4.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.53.

Shares of HOG stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $48.28. 2,986,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,481. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.21.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $3,167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,773,000 after acquiring an additional 78,358 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 351,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

