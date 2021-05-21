Analysts Anticipate KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to announce earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KBR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.46. KBR posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion.

KBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.92.

Shares of NYSE:KBR traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.03. 1,247,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,374. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. KBR has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $42.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

In other KBR news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $68,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,906. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,897 shares of company stock worth $380,388 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in KBR in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in KBR by 393.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in KBR by 208.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

