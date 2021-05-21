Analysts Anticipate NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.06 Million

Analysts expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) to report sales of $130.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.00 million. NewAge posted sales of $62.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full year sales of $523.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $520.80 million to $525.52 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $537.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 61.13% and a negative net margin of 40.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NewAge by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,473,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,375,000 after purchasing an additional 916,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NewAge by 18.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 272,382 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NewAge during the first quarter worth approximately $3,427,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of NewAge by 153.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,110,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 672,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NewAge by 168.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 811,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 509,510 shares in the last quarter. 21.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBEV stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.21. 29,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,200. The company has a market cap of $299.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.97. NewAge has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.41.

NewAge Company Profile

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

