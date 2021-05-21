Analysts Anticipate Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.86. Realty Income also posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $219,493,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,293,000 after buying an additional 2,031,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,290,000 after buying an additional 1,672,570 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,853,000 after buying an additional 944,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,819,000 after buying an additional 785,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O opened at $66.91 on Tuesday. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $50.96 and a twelve month high of $71.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.89 and a 200 day moving average of $62.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.94%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

