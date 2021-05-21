Analysts Anticipate Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $302.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will post $302.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $304.70 million. Viavi Solutions reported sales of $266.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Viavi Solutions.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIAV. B. Riley upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. MKM Partners began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of VIAV stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,878,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.88 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $17.13.

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $37,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,555 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,940.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $36,492.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,060.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,221,799. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 500.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.