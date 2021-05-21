Analysts Expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to Announce $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) will post $0.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.85. AdvanSix posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 119.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AdvanSix.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASIX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE:ASIX traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.54. 2,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,938. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.27. AdvanSix has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $856.68 million, a P/E ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 1.84.

In related news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $102,312.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,685 shares in the company, valued at $742,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,075 shares of company stock worth $114,328 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth $4,887,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth $3,367,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth $445,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdvanSix (ASIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.