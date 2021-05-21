Analysts Expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Brokerages expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to announce sales of $1.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. AMETEK posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year sales of $5.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AME has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.29.

AME stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.98. The stock had a trading volume of 11,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,871. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $84.27 and a 1-year high of $139.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.18 and a 200 day moving average of $122.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.09%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,968.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,648,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,825,035 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

