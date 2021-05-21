Analysts Expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $223.73 Million

Analysts predict that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) will post $223.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $221.25 million and the highest is $226.20 million. Cumulus Media posted sales of $146.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year sales of $941.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $937.98 million to $944.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 6.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised Cumulus Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMLS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

CMLS stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. Cumulus Media has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $209.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

