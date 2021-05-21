Analysts Expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will announce earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.60. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Argus reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of MKC stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,503. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.94. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

