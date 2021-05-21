Analysts Expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to post $35.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.42 million and the lowest is $34.38 million. Medallion Financial posted sales of $30.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year sales of $140.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $137.24 million to $143.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $166.67 million, with estimates ranging from $153.45 million to $179.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.51 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MFIN. B. Riley boosted their price target on Medallion Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Medallion Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of MFIN stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 3.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

