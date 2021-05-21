Analysts Expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) to report $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings. Skyline Champion reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Skyline Champion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SKY shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Shares of NYSE SKY traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.56. The company had a trading volume of 252,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,465. Skyline Champion has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $47.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.26.

In related news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $16,161,312.15. Also, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 70,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $3,210,493.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,204,862.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 556,668 shares of company stock valued at $24,872,013. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

