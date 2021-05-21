Analysts Expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.05). Yext reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.95.

NYSE YEXT traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $12.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,044,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,786. Yext has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 79,957 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $1,582,349.03. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 5,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $86,708.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $277,536.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,442 shares of company stock valued at $4,300,511 in the last ninety days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Yext by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

