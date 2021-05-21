Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rain Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Rain Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.70) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rain Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.77) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RAIN. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Rain Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

RAIN stock opened at $16.28 on Thursday. Rain Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $23.90.

In other Rain Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $9,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 1,025,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $17,425,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,783,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,026,080.

About Rain Therapeutics

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

