Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.73. Cormark also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2021 earnings at $7.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.64 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.70 to C$79.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$79.33.

BNS opened at C$79.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$78.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$71.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$50.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.34.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.96 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 67.62%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

