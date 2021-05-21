Analysts Set Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) PT at $83.14

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.14.

AEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,024 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 277,468 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,513,000 after purchasing an additional 98,670 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 19,120 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 45,562 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 27,627 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $73.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $89.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 77.32%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

