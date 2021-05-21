Analysts Set Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Target Price at $3.40

Shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALYA. Desjardins assumed coverage on Alithya Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 35,194 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Alithya Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alithya Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 12,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alithya Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 36,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,041. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $111.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35. Alithya Group has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $5.47.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

