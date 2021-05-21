Analysts Set Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Target Price at $324.00

Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $324.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total value of $778,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $12,714,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,808,857.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,591 shares of company stock valued at $43,761,441. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,260,162,000 after buying an additional 3,810,279 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,732,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,560,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,140,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,243,000.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $233.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $199.66 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of -109.50 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

