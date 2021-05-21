Analysts Set Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Price Target at $31.63

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.63.

DEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $34.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at $50,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth $204,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

