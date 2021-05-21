Analysts Set Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) PT at $51.57

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KTB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

KTB traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.89. The stock had a trading volume of 400,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.27, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.55. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $651.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

In related news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,145,048.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3,613.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,565,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,058 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,233,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,989 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,303,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $24,200,000. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

