Analysts Set Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT at $238.33

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $238.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBNY opened at $237.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.57. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $71.44 and a twelve month high of $260.37.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

