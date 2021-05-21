Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for iHeartMedia (IHRT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) in the last few weeks:

5/17/2021 – iHeartMedia was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00.

5/17/2021 – iHeartMedia had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – iHeartMedia had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $25.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – iHeartMedia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “iHeartMedia Inc. is a media and entertainment company. It specializes in radio, digital, outdoor, mobile, live events, social and on-demand entertainment and information services for advertisers. iHeartMedia Inc. is based in New York. “

5/10/2021 – iHeartMedia was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00.

5/10/2021 – iHeartMedia had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – iHeartMedia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

4/19/2021 – iHeartMedia was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – iHeartMedia had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – iHeartMedia was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2021 – iHeartMedia had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – iHeartMedia was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – iHeartMedia was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – iHeartMedia was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $13.00.

IHRT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,642. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $24.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average is $15.44.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at $418,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 38.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

